Head-To-Head Comparison: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 6.01 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -9.14 Park City Group $21.17 million 3.78 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -21.87% N/A -19.27% Park City Group 6.84% 3.38% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

NantHealth presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 80.81%. Given NantHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

NantHealth beats Park City Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

