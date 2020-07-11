HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,625.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

