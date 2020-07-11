Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €320.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €262.00 ($294.38) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €241.40 ($271.24).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €308.00 ($346.07) on Thursday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($140.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €304.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €244.36.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

