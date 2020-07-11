Hasbro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,146 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

