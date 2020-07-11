Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,830

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,705 ($20.98) to GBX 1,830 ($22.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,411 ($17.36) to GBX 1,446 ($17.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($16.43) to GBX 1,375 ($16.92) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,615.09 ($19.88).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,555.50 ($19.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,674 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,633.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,186 ($26.90).

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.18), for a total transaction of £70,405.20 ($86,641.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

