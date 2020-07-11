HarborOne Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.
NASDAQ HONE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on HONE shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
