HarborOne Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HONE shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

