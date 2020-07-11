Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.27 ($2.24) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.21), 292,161 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.20 ($2.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.27.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.