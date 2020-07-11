Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €160.00 ($179.78) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.60 ($157.98).

HNR1 stock opened at €153.60 ($172.58) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €155.41. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a one year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

