Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

