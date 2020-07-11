Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,395 shares of company stock valued at $105,242,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.