Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.