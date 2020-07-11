Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $230.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,645 shares of company stock worth $62,877,445. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

