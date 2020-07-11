GTN (ASX:GTN) Trading Down 1.3%

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.25), 61,694 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of $82.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.58.

About GTN (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

