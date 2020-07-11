GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

