Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,755 shares of company stock valued at $25,402,922. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $198.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.