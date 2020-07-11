Gradient Investments LLC Sells 484 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.42.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $665.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

