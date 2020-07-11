Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

