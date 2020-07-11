Gradient Investments LLC Sells 210 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $204.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

