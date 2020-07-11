Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LHC Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $181.32 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

