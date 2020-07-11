Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $245.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

