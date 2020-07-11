Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 223.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

