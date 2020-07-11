Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $259.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

