Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paylocity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $309,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $144.54 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.87.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

