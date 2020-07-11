Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,645 shares of company stock valued at $62,877,445. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.61 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

