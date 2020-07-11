Gradient Investments LLC Buys 166 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

