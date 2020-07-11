Gradient Investments LLC Buys 14,863 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 837.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cfra lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of PSX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

