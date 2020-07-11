Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,747.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 31,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 334,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.