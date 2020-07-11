Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.59 ($146.73).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €135.04 ($151.73) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($145.62).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

