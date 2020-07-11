Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 345

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 345 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($5.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 480 ($5.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.33 ($4.84).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.44) on Thursday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.98.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

