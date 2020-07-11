GoHealth Plans $750 Million IPO for July 15th (GOCO)

GoHealth (GOCO) expects to raise $750 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 39,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, GoHealth generated $380.4 million in revenue and $10.1 million in net income. GoHealth has a market cap of $6 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Cantor, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

GoHealth provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading health insurance marketplace whose mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Our proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms powered by nearly two decades of insurance behavioral data to reimagine the optimal process for helping individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. Our differentiated combination of a vertically-integrated consumer acquisition platform and highly skilled and trained licensed agents has enabled us to enroll millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans since our inception. “.

GoHealth was founded in 2020 and has 1857 employees. The company is located at 214 West Huron St., Chicago, Illinois 60654, US and can be reached via phone at (312) 386-8200 or on the web at http://www.gohealth.com.

