GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Securities upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,575 ($19.38) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,644.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,656.14.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

