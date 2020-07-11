GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Securities upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,575 ($19.38) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,644.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,656.14.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
