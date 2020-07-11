GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 26.7%

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL)’s share price traded up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

