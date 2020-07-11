Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Daily Journal worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJCO opened at $276.15 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $300.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DJCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,989,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

