GenesisX Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $17,519.35 and approximately $55.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,566,766 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

