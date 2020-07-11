General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2,827.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

NYSE:GD opened at $141.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

