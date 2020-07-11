General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of GD opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

