GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.29 ($27.29).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €30.30 ($34.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($34.07). The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.