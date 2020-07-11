GameCredits Price Hits $0.0839 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $71,805.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 3% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00479694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.