FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $113.60 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

