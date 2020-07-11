FY2020 EPS Estimates for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

