FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Reduced by Analyst

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

