FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Issued By KeyCorp

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.17). KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $584,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

