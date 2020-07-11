Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Albemarle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

