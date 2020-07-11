Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $376,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

