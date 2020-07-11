Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 120 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after buying an additional 212,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,656,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.88.

CME stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average of $189.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.