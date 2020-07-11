FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.04 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.