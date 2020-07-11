Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) PT Set at €22.00 by Barclays

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) received a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of €12.69 ($14.26) and a 1 year high of €18.94 ($21.28).

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

