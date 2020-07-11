Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

