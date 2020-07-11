FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $84,789,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,377 shares of company stock worth $46,847,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.