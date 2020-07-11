FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $119,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

WMT stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

